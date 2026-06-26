Chhattisgarh Takes Big Step Towards Uniform Code, Forms Panel To Draft Bill

The Vishnu Deo Sai government in Chhattisgarh has taken a major step towards implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, setting the stage for a fresh political debate over personal laws, tribal rights and legal uniformity.

The state government has constituted a five-member high-level committee to study the Uniform Civil Code, seek suggestions from stakeholders and prepare a draft for Chhattisgarh. The General Administration Department issued the order on Thursday, June 25.

The panel, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, comprises Shatrughna Singh, MK Raut, Mohan Pawar and Jyoti Rani Singh as members.

The committee has been tasked with examining the feasibility of implementing the UCC in Chhattisgarh. It will study personal laws of different communities and review existing legal provisions related to marriage, divorce, maintenance, inheritance, adoption and other civil matters. The panel will also invite suggestions from citizens, social organisations, legal experts and other stakeholders before preparing its recommendations. It will study states where the UCC has already been implemented or where steps have been initiated in that direction.

Also read: "Where Is Uniformity?" Assam Islamic Body Opposes Uniform Civil Code Bill

After completing consultations and legal review, the committee will submit a draft of the proposed Uniform Civil Code to the state government along with legislative and administrative recommendations. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the government would decide the future course of action only after a detailed study and consultations with all stakeholders.

The move is being seen as politically significant, especially at a time when several BJP-ruled states have taken steps towards bringing a Uniform Civil Code. Chhattisgarh may now join the list of states moving towards a common civil framework.

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao defended the government's decision, saying the UCC was the need of the hour. "The government has constituted a drafting committee to implement the UCC. The committee will gather suggestions and advice before submitting its report to the government. A former Supreme Court judge heads it. The draft will be prepared based on inputs received," Sao said.

Also read: Uniform Civil Code Will Not Impact Tribal Communities, Assures Amit Shah

Congress vs BJP On UCC

He also accused the Congress of creating confusion over the issue.

"The UCC is a necessity today. Babasaheb Ambedkar had made provisions for it in the Constitution. Congress spreads confusion on every issue. This will not affect the tribal community. Ours is a democratic country, and such a system exists within democracy. Three states have already implemented the UCC, and Chhattisgarh is also moving in that direction," he added.

The Congress, however, has strongly opposed the move.

Former minister and Congress leader Amarjeet Bhagat said the UCC was a complex issue and could not be applied uniformly in a diverse country like India.

"India is a land of diversity. Every community has its own situation. Applying one standard through the Uniform Civil Code is not appropriate. This is an attempt to impose it. Tribal people do not even know what the UCC is. This is a ploy to save power and is not appropriate," Bhagat said.

The debate is expected to intensify in Chhattisgarh, where tribal communities form a significant section of the population and personal customs remain deeply tied to social identity. While the Sai government is projecting the move as a step towards legal equality and reform, the opposition is calling it a politically motivated exercise that may create confusion among vulnerable communities.