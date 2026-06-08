"Where Is Uniformity?" Assam Islamic Body Opposes Uniform Civil Code Bill

The Assam State Jamiat Ulama addressed a press conference in Guwahati on Monday opposing the proposed Assam Uniform Civil Code (UCC) 2026 Bill and warned of legal action if the legislation is enacted.

Addressing reporters, Rafiqul Islam, former All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA and treasurer of Assam State Jamiat Ulama, said the bill had been passed in the Assam Legislative Assembly based on numerical strength rather than broad public consensus.

He said that the proposed legislation does not meet the definition of a true UCC. "A Uniform Civil Code means a common law applicable to every citizen of India. But this bill excludes certain sections, including tribal communities. If exemptions exist, then where is the uniformity?" Islam questioned.

He said that India's Constitution recognises different personal laws for various religious communities, including Hindus, Muslims, Parsis and Christians, allowing them to follow their own customs and traditions.

According to him, the proposed Assam UCC seeks to impose provisions derived from one set of traditions on other communities, particularly Muslims, which he alleged goes against constitutional principles and democratic values. The organisation termed the bill a "black law" and urged the Prime Minister not to approve it.

Islam further said that if the bill becomes law, Assam State Jamiat Ulama is prepared to challenge it in court. "The doors of the High Court and the Supreme Court remain open, and we are preparing for legal action if necessary," he said.

He also claimed that the customs and traditions of one religion should not be imposed on followers of another religion.

Islam said that Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, president of Assam State Jamiat Ulama, also opposes the bill and supports the organisation's stand against the proposed legislation.

The organisation reiterated that it would continue opposing the bill through democratic and legal means.