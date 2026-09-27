Man kills wife, two minor sons before suicide bid in Raipur

A 36-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife and two minor sons to death before attempting suicide in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur, apparently over suspicion of his wife's character, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night in the Dumartarai locality under the Mana police station area, City Superintendent of Police (Mana area) Lambodar Patel told PTI.

The accused, identified as Bhuneshwar Sahu, a native of Balod district, was living in a rented house in Sahu Para in Dumartarai, he said.

Sahu allegedly attacked his wife, Khileshwari Sahu (32), and their two sons, Ashish Sahu (11) and Jon Sahu (8), with a knife kept in the house. He then attacked himself with the knife, sustaining injuries, the official said.

After being alerted, the Mana police team reached the spot and took the accused into custody, he said.

The two boys died on the spot, while the woman was declared brought dead after being shifted to a hospital, the official said.

The accused has been admitted to Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital (Mekahara) here for treatment, while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, Patel said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the accused doubted his wife's character, which appeared to have led to the killings, he said, adding that further investigation was underway.

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