Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: Bhupesh Baghel's Son Jailed In Same Prison As Father, Grandfather

A barrack in Raipur Central Jail is now at the centre of a unique political story. The same barrack has housed three generations of the Baghel family: former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, his father, the late Nand Kumar Baghel, and now his son, Chaitanya Baghel, who is currently lodged there in connection with the alleged liquor scam. This rare coincidence is drawing attention and is likely to be remembered in the political circles of Chhattisgarh for years to come.

Three Generations, One Barrack

In 2021, Nand Kumar Baghel, father of former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Chaitanya Baghel's grandfather, was jailed in Raipur for controversial remarks against Brahmins. He was arrested in Agra over his book titled 'Brahmin Kumar Ravan Ko Mat Maro', sparking political controversy. At the time, Bhupesh Baghel's own government was in power, and he stated, "The law will take its course." Notably, Nand Kumar Baghel was lodged in the same barrack where his grandson Chaitanya Baghel is now imprisoned.

Bhupesh Baghel's 2017 Jail Stay In Same Barrack

In 2017, during the alleged sex CD scandal, Bhupesh Baghel, then Chhattisgarh Congress chief, was arrested after his aide Vinod Verma's detention triggered political uproar. Under Raman Singh's BJP government, Baghel refused to seek bail and chose to remain in judicial custody, declaring he would observe Satyagraha in jail. Although later acquitted, he was lodged in the same Raipur jail barrack where his son Chaitanya Baghel is currently imprisoned.

Chaitanya Baghel Draws Strength From Family Legacy In Jail

Chaitanya Baghel, the third generation of the Baghel family to be lodged in Raipur jail, has been in custody since July 18, 2025. According to sources, he often reflects on the time his father and grandfather spent in the same barrack. During his time in jail, Chaitanya has reportedly read two books: The Discovery of India by Jawaharlal Nehru and The Story of My Experiments with Truth, Mahatma Gandhi's autobiography. On Tuesday, the court extended his remand by four days.