In Fit Of Rage, Chhattisgarh Constable's Lover Stabs His Wife, Son To Death

A 25-year-old woman in Chhattisgarh forcefully entered the home of a constable, whom she was allegedly in a relationship with, and stabbed his wife and three children, killing two of them.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning when accused Sarojini Bharadwaj reached constable Lalitesh Yadav's flat in Durg while he was away to the railway station to buy tickets for his family's journey to their native place.

Police sources said that Bharadwaj first got into an argument with Reena Yadav. She then increased the television's volume to drown out their argument and picked up a knife. Sh went on to attack the woman and then turned on her children. The accused first repeatedly stabbed nine-year-old Aditya, who was asleep.

As she moved on to attack her daughters Naina and Taniya, a critically injured Reena Yadav pleaded with the accused to spare her children. She grabbed Bharadwaj's legs and asked her daughter to run. One daughter hid in the bathroom, while another managed to escape from the house and alert neighbours.

Neighbours rushed to the flat to find Bharadwaj standing near the door with a blood-stained knife in her hand. She was overpowered, the weapon was taken away from her and she was handed over to the police.

Reena Yadav and her children were rushed to the hospital, where she and her son were declared dead. The two daughters remained under treatment, with one in a critical condition.

Preliminary probe has found that Bharadwaj and Lalitesh Yadav were in a relationship. She had visited his house on Friday, when he had managed to send her away. But the scene turned into a bloodbath in his absence on Saturday.

Bhilai CSP Satyaprakash Tiwari said a case of murder and attempted murder has been registered. The accused has been arrested and police is now probing the exact motive, the nature of her relationship with the constable, and whether the attack was pre-planned.