Shivaji Jayanti 2019: Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute To The Maratha King

Shivaji Jayanti 2019: Art by globally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik.

On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj birth anniversary, Congress President Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to the warrior king on Tuesday. "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj created self rule and tried to give justice to the masses. His life and the administration of the state were exemplary for the world. Humble greetings for the great king's birth anniversary," Mr Gandhi tweeted in Marathi. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a legendary king, known for his warfare strategies, administrative skills and progressive outlook. He laid the foundations of the Maratha empire in India. His life and bravery acts continue to inspire everyone.

Here is Rahul Gandhi's tweet in Marathi:

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also tweeted his tribute to the warrior king. The Prime Minister wrote, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is revered as an ideal ruler, devout patriot and is particularly respected by the poor and downtrodden. Jai Shivaji!"

Respectful homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the great Maratha king, on his birth anniversary — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 19, 2019

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also paid tribute to Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary.

"Respectful homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the great Maratha king on his birth anniversary," she wrote on Twitter.

BJP President Amit Shah wrote, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Suresh Prabhu also paid tribute to the "warrior of truth and justice".

Tribute to the The Great Maratha Indian Warrior King Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Birth Anniversary.

Jai Bhawani, Jai Shivaji#ShivajiMaharaj#shivjayantipic.twitter.com/53IYMgbnrb — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) February 19, 2019

Shivaji, the creator of the Maratha empire, was born on February 19 in 1630 at Shivneri Fort in Pune. Shivaji established a competent and progressive civil rule with well-structured administrative organisations. He revived ancient Hindu political traditions and court conventions and promoted the Marathi and Sanskrit.