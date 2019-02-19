Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti 2019: PM Modi Pays Tribute To "Warrior King"

Shivaji, known as the creator of the Maratha empire, was born on February 19 in 1630 at Shivneri Fort in Pune.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is evered as "an icon of courage and valour".


New Delhi: 

On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the "warrior of truth and justice". In a tweet, the Prime Minister wrote, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is revered as an ideal ruler, devout patriot and is particularly respected by the poor and downtrodden. Jai Shivaji!" Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, "an icon of courage and valour", was a legendary king, known for his warfare strategies, administrative skills and progressive outlook. His life and bravery acts continue to inspire every Indian.

PM Modi also shared a video of his tribute:

 

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tweeted, "I pay my tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Mahraj, an icon of courage and valour, on his birth anniversary.  #ShivajiJayanti"

Congress President Rahul Gandhi also paid a tribute to Shivaji Maharaj in Marathi on Twitter.

Global sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also paid tribute to the warrior king through his art:

