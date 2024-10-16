Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' In Mosque Doesn't Hurt Religious Feelings: Court

Karnataka Court on Tuesday dismissed case against two for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans in a mosque.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday quashed the criminal case lodged by the police against two persons in connection with allegedly raising "Jai Shri Ram" slogans inside a mosque.

The single division bench headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna, looking into the appeal petition by the accused persons, while passing the order, mentioned that it was not understandable how the raising of "Jai Shri Ram" slogans would hurt the religious feelings of any community.

The accused were charged under the IPC Section 295A for allegedly raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans in a mosque.

They were also booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 447 (criminal trespass), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) and 295A (outraging religious feelings).

The bench noted that the complainant in the case had himself said that Hindus and Muslims were living in harmony in the concerned area.

Permitting of further proceedings against the petitioners would become an abuse of process of law, the bench underlined.

Referring to the Supreme Court order, the bench said any and every act will not become an offence under Section 295A of the IPC.

The police had charged that the accused persons had barged inside the mosque on September 24, 2023, at about 10.50 p.m. and raised slogans of "Jai Shri Ram". They were also charged with threatening.

When the complaint was registered the accused were shown as unknown persons and later the accused were taken into custody.

However, challenging the allegations against them, the accused filed an appeal before the Karnataka High Court and quashed the case in this regard against them.

The bench also noted that the complainant mentioned that Hindus and Muslims lived in harmony in the area and also claimed shouting "Jai Shri Ram" slogans would flare up communal tension.

