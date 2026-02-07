Anti-Pak Protests In Kashmir After Suicide Bombing At Islamabad Mosque

Multiple anti-Pakistan demonstrations erupted in Kashmir valley in protest against the killing of Shia worshippers during a suicide attack in Pakistan's Islamabad.

Hundreds of people took to the streets in several Shia-dominated areas. They raised slogans against Pakistan, its government and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. In some places, protesters also raised slogans against Saudi Arabia and Israel.

On Friday, a suicide attacker targeted a Shia mosque in Islamabad, killing over 30 people and injured around 170.

This is the second attack in the last one year when anti-Pakistan protests erupted in Kashmir. In April last year, spontaneous protests were held across Kashmir after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed by Pakistani terrorists.

This time the protests are limited to Shia-dominated areas.

As the gruesome attack evoked outrage and widespread condemnation, protests started late on Friday evening in the Sumbal area of Bandipore district and Pattan in Baramulla district.

Protesters were shouting slogans like Pakistan murdabad (death to Pakistan), and jo Pakistan ka yar hai gadhar hai (whoever is a friend of Pakistan is a traitor).

Amid the outpouring of anger against Pakistan, pro-India slogans like Hindustan Zindabad were also raised during protests.

The All Jammu and Kashmir Shia Association said its unit held protests and demanded action against those behind the suicide attack on worshippers.

"AJKSA Unit Chinabal (Pattan) raised strong slogans condemning Pakistan for the brutal blast at Imambargah Khadijat-ul-Kubra, Tarlai, Islamabad, and demanded immediate action against those responsible," the Shia Association said.

Today, similar protests were held at Hanjiwera in Baramulla district. Carrying the national flag, hundreds marched on the highway and raised slogans against Pakistan. There were also anti-Pakistan protests at Imambara Zadibal and Harwan in Srinagar.

In Kargil, religious and social organisations strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Shia worshippers, urged Pakistan government to punish the perpetrators behind the heinous terrorist act.

"We urge the Pakistani government and its security establishment to bring perpetrators behind this terrorist attack to justice and ensure safety of religious places and no such incident is repeated in future," said a statement of Jamiat Ulema Asna Ashriya in Kargil.

India has condemned the suicide bombing in the Islamabad mosque and rejected Pakistan's baseless allegations against India.

"The bombing at an Islamabad mosque earlier today is condemnable and India condoles the loss of life it has caused. It is unfortunate that, instead of seriously addressing the problems plaguing its social fabric, Pakistan chooses to delude itself by blaming others for its homegrown ills. India rejects any and every such allegation, which is as baseless as it is pointless," said a statement issued by MEA.