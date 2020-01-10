Chandra Grahan 2020 Tonight: 10 Things To Know About First Lunar Eclipse Of The Year

Chandra Grahan 2020 Time or Lunar Eclipse time in India would be 10:37 pm onward.

Chandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse will be seen tonight in many parts of the world including India. The Chandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse will begin at 10:37 pm on January 10 and will end around 2:42 am on January 11. In a normal lunar eclipse, the moon passes through the central part of the earth's shadow called umbra, and one witnesses considerable darkening of the lunar disc. But in penumbral lunar eclipse case of January 10, there will be only a slight dimming of the lunar surface. The moon will appear larger than usual during the four hours of the Chandra Grahan tonight.

