Last Lunar Eclipse Of 2020: November Full Moon Is Also Called Beaver Moon

Lunar eclipse 2020: Fourth and final lunar eclipse is a penumbral one on November 30

The fourth and final lunar eclipse of 2020 is just three days away. This lunar eclipse will be a penumbral one when the Moon will turn a shade darker for a few hours. The November lunar eclipse (Full Moon) is also called the Beaver Moon Eclipse in many parts of the world. Full Moons, particularly in Europe and America, have many names linked to the cultural and social landscape. In North America, the November Full Moon is called the Beaver Moon since the beaver trapping season would start around this time. The November full Moon is also called the Frosty Moon or the Oak Moon in some countries.

Lunar eclipse is a celestial event that occurs when the Moon moves into the Earth's shadow. There are three types of lunar eclipses - total, partial, and penumbral. A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth blocks some of the Sun's light from directly reaching the Moon. Though this penumbral eclipse will be the longest one of the year, it won't be visible in India.

Lunar Eclipse on November 30: Here's everything you need to know