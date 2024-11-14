'Beaver Moon' On November 15: All You Need To Know About 2024's Last Supermoon

The next will occur in 2025.

Get ready for a spectacular sight in the night sky as the 'Beaver Moon', will appear on November 15, 2024, at 4:28 p.m. EST (2128 GMT). This full moon is special because it's the last of four consecutive supermoons in 2024, meaning it will appear bigger and brighter than normal, NASA said. This supermoon is the final one of the year, following August's Blue Moon, September's Harvest Moon, and October's Hunter's Moon. It is often associated with colder weather, as it marks the approach of winter in many regions.

Best Time to See the Beaver Moon:

The moon will appear full for a day or two before the moment of exact fullness, so mark your calendars for November 14-16. If you're eager to catch a glimpse, the moon will rise in the east around sunset and set in the west around sunrise. As per NASA, it will reach its peak illumination at 4:29 PM EST. The Beaver moon will be accompanied by the beautiful Pleiades star cluster, also known as the "Seven Sisters," located in the Taurus constellation. You'll also be able to spot four visible planets: Mercury, Venus, Saturn, and Jupiter.

Why is it Called the Beaver Moon?

The name "Beaver Moon" comes from the tradition of beavers building their winter dams during this time of year. This is when beavers start taking shelter in their lodges after stocking up on food for the winter, as per ABC News.

Some alternative names for this full moon include the "Frost Moon" and "Deer Rutting Moon," depending on cultural traditions. This is because the occurrence of the full moon coincides with the beginning of frosts and snowfall, particularly in the northeastern region of North America.

What is a Supermoon?

According to NASA, a supermoon occurs when a full or new moon falls during the closest point in the moon's orbit to Earth. This makes the moon appear larger and brighter in the sky—up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than when it's at its farthest point. The term "supermoon" was popularized by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979, though it's now widely used in astronomy to describe this visually enhanced full moon.

Supermoons happen several times a year, as the moon's orbit brings it closer to Earth at intervals. The exact increase in size and brightness can vary, but the effect is often most noticeable when the supermoon is near the horizon, where the “moon illusion” can make it appear even larger.