Lunar Eclipse 2020: Chandra Grahan On Kartik Purnima - 10 Facts

Last lunar eclipse of 2020: On November 30, Chandra Grahan coincides with Kartik Purnima

Lunar Eclipse 2020: The last lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan of the year will occur on November 30, which coincides with the auspicious Kartik Purnima. This lunar eclipse will be a penumbral one when the Moon will turn a shade darker for a few hours. Lunar eclipse is a celestial event that occurs when the Moon moves into the Earth's shadow. There are three types of lunar eclipses - total, partial, and penumbral. When the Earth blocks some of the Sun's light from directly reaching the Moon and the outer part of the Earth's shadow, called the 'penumbra', covers all or part of the Moon, a penumbral eclipse occurs. This type of eclipse is harder to spot as the penumbra is fainter compared to the dark core of the Earth's shadow called the 'umbra'. Due to this, a penumbral lunar eclipse is sometimes mistaken as a Full Moon.

Lunar Eclipse 2020: 10 Facts About The Chandra Grahan