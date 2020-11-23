Lunar Eclipse 2020: Chandra Grahan On Kartik Purnima - 10 Facts

Lunar Eclipse 2020: The last lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan of the year will occur on November 30, which coincides with the auspicious Kartik Purnima. This lunar eclipse will be a penumbral one when the Moon will turn a shade darker for a few hours. Lunar eclipse is a celestial event that occurs when the Moon moves into the Earth's shadow. There are three types of lunar eclipses - total, partial, and penumbral. When the Earth blocks some of the Sun's light from directly reaching the Moon and the outer part of the Earth's shadow, called the 'penumbra', covers all or part of the Moon, a penumbral eclipse occurs. This type of eclipse is harder to spot as the penumbra is fainter compared to the dark core of the Earth's shadow called the 'umbra'. Due to this, a penumbral lunar eclipse is sometimes mistaken as a Full Moon.
Lunar Eclipse 2020: 10 Facts About The Chandra Grahan
- Lunar Eclipse on November 30 - Kartik Purnima - is the last one of 2020
- In India, lunar eclipse will start at 1:04 pm and end at 5:22 pm
- The lunar eclipse won't be visible in India as the Moon will be below the horizon
- Religious rituals for Hindus will not be applicable if the lunar eclipse is not visible (Source: drikpanchang.com)
- Much of Europe, Asia, Australia, North America, South America, Pacific and Atlantic will witness the penumbral lunar eclipse provided the weather is clear (Source: timeanddate.com)
- 2020 has four lunar eclipses; all penumbral ones. The last three took place on January 10, June 5, July 4
- Lima, the capital of Peru will witness the penumbral shadow at 2:32 am (local time) on November 30
- Chandra Grahan has always been linked to myths - even fear - among communities around the world.
- Scientists have dispelled all myths around eclipses. According to experts, the sun, moon, earth and other planets are moving all the time in our solar system and so there is no need to be scared or stall activities during eclipses
- The last celestial activity of 2020 will be the solar eclipse on December 14