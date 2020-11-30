Lunar Eclipse 2020: See Pics Of The Last Lunar Eclipse Of The Year

Lunar eclipse 2020: Today is the fourth and final Chandra Grahan of the year

The last lunar eclipse of 2020 (Chandra Grahan) is not visible from India but in the west coast of the United States people are watching the celestial event. This lunar eclipse is a penumbral eclipse. Experts say it will be a subtle event lasting for about 4 hours and 21 minutes. In India, the rituals for the Chandra Grahan today will not be observed as it won't be seen. The moon is below the horizon. The time for Chandra Grahan is from 1.04 PM to 5.22 PM in India.

People in the US have been tweeting about the lunar eclipse today.

"Full Moon rising at sunset, 11/29/2020, on the way to skirt the edges of the Earth's shadow Monday morning during a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse...," the Twitter handle of Grand Canyon National Park tweeted along with a stunning picture.

Full Moon rising at sunset, 11/29/2020, on the way to skirt the edges of the Earth's shadow Monday morning during a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse. The eclipse takes place here between 12:30 and 4:50 am, reaching max at 2:40 am. Not much dimming - since it misses the main shadow (umbra) pic.twitter.com/9aORGrZ546 — Grand Canyon NPS (@GrandCanyonNPS) November 30, 2020

Actor Veronica Taylor posted this picture of lunar eclipse from Los Angeles.

The Lunar Eclipse is about to start here in Los Angeles. Amazing ring around the moon! #Lunareclipse2020#LunarHalo#LunarEclipsepic.twitter.com/vfDpsL5KfO — Veronica Taylor (@TheVeronicaT) November 30, 2020

The US space agency NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) put out a gif of the Beaver Moon Eclipse.

In the wee hours of the morning on Nov. 30, our favorite celestial neighbor will be shining bright for you!



This full Moon, known as the Beaver Moon, will reach its peak at 4:30am ET.



Before looking up, get to know the surface you're looking at: https://t.co/QI0YS5MTzFpic.twitter.com/zZ3NFCFOgn — NASA (@NASA) November 29, 2020

Much of North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Pacific and Atlantic will witness the penumbral lunar eclipse provided the weather is clear (Source: timeanddate.com). 2020 has four lunar eclipses; all penumbral ones. The last three took place on January 10, June 5, July 4. The last celestial event of the year will be a solar eclipse on December 14.

There is good news for sky gazers. On May 26 and November 19, 2021 total lunar eclipse will take place and people in some parts of India will be able to witness it.