Chandra Grahan: Myths, Beliefs, Dos And Don'ts Of Lunar Eclipse

Chandra Grahan or maximum Lunar Eclipse on January 10 can be seen from 7:10 pm.

Chandra Grahan 2020, the first full moon and lunar eclipse of the year, will be seen in many parts of the world on the night of January 10. The penumbral lunar eclipse, in which the moon drifts into the Earth's outer shadow, can be a bit hard to see as the shadowed part is a bit fainter than the rest of the Moon. So it is a subtle celestial event, but one can observe the difference. A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, earth and moon align in an almost straight line. The earth blocks some of the sun's light from directly reaching the moon's surface, and covers a small part of the moon with the outer part of its shadow, also known as the penumbra. NASA has named it the "Wolf Moon Eclipse" as according to the Old Farmer's Almanac, during early colonial times wolves used to howl outside villages during January full moon night. After January 10, the next three penumbral lunar eclipses or Chandra Grahan of the year will take place on June 5, July 5 and November 30. There are many beliefs linked with Chandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse across the world. Let's look at them:

Chandra Grahan: Beliefs, Dos And Don't Linked To Lunar Eclipse

During the eclipse time, the moon is going through a whole cycle in two to three hours' time. It is believed that cooked food deteriorates faster during the Chandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse, so one is advised to not consume food during the time of the eclipse. It is also believed that food eaten during the eclipse time would not give quality nutrients and would also lead to inertia, so best is to avoid eating raw or cooked food during the duration of the eclipse. As the food may rot quicker, cooking is also not advised during the eclipse or Chandra Grahan time. Chandra Grahan is also not considered an auspicious time to perform holy rituals. In India, an advice has been passed on to pregnant mothers from generations that they should stay indoors at the time of the eclipse and not use knives and sharp objects during the Chandra Grahan as it may lead to birthmarks. People are also advised to chant powerful Sanskrit chants and mantras, to keep negative impacts away during a lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan. In the United States, an eclipse is considered as a "sign of an apocalypse". Some scholars say that it stems from the Bible. According to Joel 2:31: "The Sun will turn to darkness, and the Moon to blood before the great and dreadful day of the Lord comes." A popular South African myth is that Sun and Moon fight during a lunar eclipse. People must pray so that these celestial bodies resolve their conflict. In Tibet, people believe that good and bad deeds are multiplied ten-fold during a lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan. The lunar eclipse will not affect your eye, so can be seen through naked eye. No special equipment is needed to view Chandra Grahan.

Chandra Grahan India Time:

In India, the Chandra Grahan will begin on January 10 at 5:07 pm and end at 10:37 pm.

The maximum eclipse will begin on January 10 at 7:10 pm and end on January 11 at 12:40 am.

The Penumbral Eclipse would end on January 10 at 9:12 pm and January 11 at 2:42 am.

Chandra Grahan Duration:

Chandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse duration would be 4 hours and 5 minutes.

Where to watch Chandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse 2020 Online:

Chandra Grahan will be visible in Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Much of North America, East in South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Arctic.

Lunar Eclipse can be seen online on CosmoSapiens youtube channel. Here's the link:

How To View Lunar Eclipse Or Chandra Grahan:

Go to your terrace or an open field to enjoy the view of Chandra Grahan.

You can also use telescope and filters to see the Chandra Grahan with much more clarity.