Lunar Eclipse 2020 On January 10: Know India Timings Of Chandra Grahan

2020 Lunar Eclipse: Chandra Grahan 2020 can be seen with naked eyes.

Come January 10, several parts of the world will see another great celestial event - the "Wolf Moon Eclipse", the first of the four penumbral lunar Eclipse of 2020, also called Chandra Grahan in Hindi. When the moon drifts into the Earth's shadow this Friday, Indians will also be able to enjoy the celestial phenomenon. While in total lunar eclipse - often called a "blood moon"- the moon enters the Earth's central shadow, its umbra; but in a penumbral lunar eclipse, the moon drifts into Earth's outer shadow called the Penumbra. Unlike other eclipses, the penumbral eclipse is a very subtle celestial event and can be a bit hard to see as the shadowed part is only a little bit fainter than the rest of the Moon.

Know Where You Can Watch Penumbral Lunar Eclipse And Its India Time:

Lunar Eclipse India Timings:

According to timeanddate.com, the Penumbral Eclipse will begin on January 10 at 5:07 pm and end at 10:37 pm.

The maximum eclipse will begin on January 10 at 7:10 pm and end on January 11 at 12:40 am.

The Penumbral Eclipse would end on January 10 at 9:12 pm and January 11 at 2:42 am.

Lunar Eclipse Duration:

The total duration of the Lunar Eclipse would be 4 hours and 5 minutes.

Where Will Lunar Eclipse Be Visible:

The January Lunar Eclipse would be seen from Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Much of North America, East in South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Arctic.

Unlike Solar Eclipse, you do not need any special instrument to view the lunar eclipse and it can be enjoyed with naked eyes.