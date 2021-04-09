Chaitra Navratri 2021: When And How To Do Kalash Sthapna or Ghatasthapana

Chaitra Navratri 2021: Kalash Sthapna or Ghatasthapana is of great significance on Chaitra Navratri

Chaitra Navratri 2021: The nine-day Navratri during the spring, Chaitra Navratri, starts on April 13. Chaitra Navratri usually coincides with the harvest festivals and Hindu New Year in several states. Among the farming communities in the country, Chaitra Navratriis very special and there are unique celebrations in households. Each day of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to a different form of Goddess Durga. The first day is most significant as the Kalash Sthapna ot Ghatasthapanais done on that day. Chaitra Navratri starts with worshipping Maa Shailaputri on Pratipada. After that eight forms or avatars of Devi Durga - Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidhatri - are worshipped.

Chaitra Navratri: When and how to do Kalash Sthapna or Ghatasthapana

The auspicious time of Ghatasthapana on April 13, Tuesday is between 6:11 AM and 10:22 AM

Items needed for Kalash Sthapna

A wide clay pot with soil to sow the 'Sapta Dhanya' or seven kinds of grains

'Sapta Dhanya' or the seven kinds of grains

A steel or brass pitcher (Kalash)

Clean water or water from the Ganga river

Red thread

Betel nuts

Coins for the Kalash

A small twig of the Mango tree with with five leaves

A small bowl of rice grains

A coconut

Flowers and durva (a king of grass commonly found)

What you need to do for Kalash Sthapna or Ghatasthapana

The seven kinds of grains are sown in wet earth in the clay pot

The Kalash is kept on the clay pot

A piece of red thread is tied around the neck of the Kalash and filled with water

The betel nut, flowers, durba and the coin are put in the Kalash along with Mango leaves

A coconut is placed on Mango leaves in the Kalash

Now the preparations are complete for welcoming Goddess Durga

The kalash is worshiped throughout the Chaitra Navratri period and it is removed after nine days and immersed in a water body.



Have a Happy Chaitra Navratri 2021!