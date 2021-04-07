Chaitra Navratri Dates: Harvest And New Year Festivals Of States In April

Chaitra Navratri: Check out the dates for Baisakhi, Poila Boishakh, Vishu, Bihu, Puthandu, Pana Sankranti

Chaitra Navratri or Vasant Navratri during the spring season in India is a very auspicious time. The month of Chaitra, according to the Hindu calendar, falls mostly in end-March and April when the air is crisp and happy with colourful spring flowers. Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri relate to the changing of seasons and sowing and harvesting of crops. Mesha Sankranti in mid-April marks the beginning of the traditional New Year in the states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Odisha, Punjab, West Bengal and Assam. On this day, the Sun enters the Aries zodiac sign or Mesha rashi. Let's take a look at the New Year dates next week.

The significance of Mesha Sankranti

Sankranti or the transition of the Sun from one zodiac sign to another is very popular and is observed with great devotion in India. Hindu devotees believe Sankranti is a very auspicious time for everyone. People distribute food to the needy and also pray for their ancestors.

2021 Chaitra Navratri starts on April 13

When Is Baisakhi, Poila Boishakh, Vishu, Rongali Bihu, Puthandu and Pana Sankranti

Vishu 2021: Kerala celebrates Vishu on 14th April. The Sankranti moment on Vishu Kani is 2:48 AM

Kerala celebrates Vishu on 14th April. The Sankranti moment on Vishu Kani is 2:48 AM Baisakhi 2021: Punjab celebrates Baisakhi on 14th April. The Sankranti moment is 2:48 AM

Punjab celebrates Baisakhi on 14th April. The Sankranti moment is 2:48 AM Poila Boisakh 2021: West Bengal welcomes the New Year on 15th April. The Sankranti moment starts at 2:48 AM on April 14

West Bengal welcomes the New Year on 15th April. The Sankranti moment starts at 2:48 AM on April 14 Pana Sankranti 2021: Odisha celebrates the New Year on 14th April

Odisha celebrates the New Year on 14th April Rongali Bihu 2021: Rongali or Bohag Bihu is the Assamese New Year celebrated for a week marking the vernal equinox.

Rongali or Bohag Bihu is the Assamese New Year celebrated for a week marking the vernal equinox. Puthandu 2021: In Tamil Nadu, Puthandu also known as Varusha Pirappu is observed on the first day of the Tamil month Chithirai.

All the above traditional Hindu New Year festivities, during Chaitra Navratri, welcome the spring season and people pray for a rich harvest. The nine avatars or forms of Navdurga are worshipped on Chaitra Navratri, which culminates in Ram Navami. According to scriptures, Ram Navami is the day when Lord Ram was born.