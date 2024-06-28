Centre Asks Students, Parents To Suggest Ideas For Reforming Exam Body NTA

A government-appointed committee has sought suggestions from students and parents to reform and/or restructure the National Testing Agency, the central body under-fire over multiple irregularities in conduct of the NEET-UG tests for admission to medical courses, and the UGC-NET exam, which sorts candidates for appointment to professorial posts in colleges and universities.

The committee - to be led by former ISRO Chairman Dr K Radhakrishnan - will accept suggestions and feedback via a special website - https://innovateindia.mygov.in/examination-reforms-nta/

The public can offer feedback till July 7.