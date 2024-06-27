Supreme Court Notice To Exam Body Over NEET-UG Alleged 'Inconsistent Marks'

The petition raises serious concerns about the integrity of the NEET-UG examination held on May 5.

The Supreme Court today issued a notice to the National Testing Agency (NTA) following a petition filed by a learning app alleging exam rigging in the recently conducted NEET-UG exams. The court has directed the NTA to respond to the notice by July 8, when the hearing on the matter will take place.

The petition raises serious concerns about the integrity of the NEET-UG examination held on May 5. The results for this exam, announced on June 4, have been mired in controversy with allegations of irregularities and malpractice. The petitioners claim that over 1,500 students were awarded grace marks, which has significantly impacted the overall rankings and fairness of the exam.

In addition to the Supreme Court, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also been tasked with probing several cases related to the alleged paper leak and exam rigging. The CBI's investigation spans multiple states and has already led to the questioning of individuals and several arrests connected to the case.

The petitioners, represented by the coaching centre and other students, argued for students' right to access their Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets.

However, Justice Manoj Mishra and Justice SVN Bhatti, presiding over the case, questioned the fundamental rights allegedly violated by the NTA's actions.

Addressing a joint sitting of Parliament earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu said that the government is committed to probing the allegations concerning exam paper leaks.

"If due to any reason, there is an obstruction in examinations it is not appropriate. Sanctity and transparency are a must in government recruitments and examinations," she said. "The government is committed to conducting a fair investigation and ensuring the most stringent punishment to those guilty in the recent incidents of paper leak."