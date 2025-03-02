Advertisement

NEET UG 2025: Important Advisory Issued For Medical Aspirants, Check Details

NEET UG 2025: The examination is scheduled for May 4 and will be conducted from 2pm to 5pm, with a duration of 3 hours.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
NEET UG 2025: Important Advisory Issued For Medical Aspirants, Check Details
NEET UG 2025: The registration window will close on March 7.

NEET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an advisory for medical aspirants applying for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025. The registration window will close on March 7. The NTA has urged students to submit their applications before the deadline to avoid last-minute difficulties.

"The registration process for NEET UG 2025 commenced on February 7, 2025, and will close on March 7, 2025, at 11.50pm. Candidates are advised to complete the process at the earliest to avoid any last-minute difficulties. Candidates are requested to ensure timely submission of their applications to avoid a last-minute rush," the NTA stated in an official notice.

The NEET UG 2025 examination is scheduled for May 4 and will be conducted from 2pm to 5pm, with a duration of 3 hours.

NEET UG 2025 Registration: Key Dates

  • Online Submission of Application: February 7 to March 7, 2025 (up to 11.50pm)
  • Last Date for Successful Fee Transaction: March 7, 2025 (up to 11.50pm)
  • Application Correction Window: March 9 to March 11
  • City Intimation Slips Release: By April 26
  • Admit Card Release: May 1
  • Result Announcement (Tentative): June 14, 2025

NEET UG 2025: Application Fee

  • General Candidates: Rs 1,700
  • General-EWS, OBC-NCL Candidates: Rs 1,600
  • SC, ST, PwBD, and Third Gender Candidates (for exams within India): Rs 1,000
  • Candidates Outside India: Rs 9,500

NEET UG 2025: How To Fill Application Form

  • Visit the Official Website, neet.nta.nic.in
  • Select the Registration Link on the homepage
  • Enter Basic Details such as name, contact information, and email ID to generate login credentials
  • Sign In with Credentials and fill in personal details, educational qualifications, and exam centre preferences
Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
NEET UG 2025, National Testing Agency, NEET UG 2025 Important Advisory
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now