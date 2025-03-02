NEET UG 2025: Important Advisory Issued For Medical Aspirants, Check Details

NEET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an advisory for medical aspirants applying for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025. The registration window will close on March 7. The NTA has urged students to submit their applications before the deadline to avoid last-minute difficulties.

"The registration process for NEET UG 2025 commenced on February 7, 2025, and will close on March 7, 2025, at 11.50pm. Candidates are advised to complete the process at the earliest to avoid any last-minute difficulties. Candidates are requested to ensure timely submission of their applications to avoid a last-minute rush," the NTA stated in an official notice.

The NEET UG 2025 examination is scheduled for May 4 and will be conducted from 2pm to 5pm, with a duration of 3 hours.

NEET UG 2025 Registration: Key Dates

Online Submission of Application: February 7 to March 7, 2025 (up to 11.50pm)

Last Date for Successful Fee Transaction: March 7, 2025 (up to 11.50pm)

Application Correction Window: March 9 to March 11

City Intimation Slips Release: By April 26

Admit Card Release: May 1

Result Announcement (Tentative): June 14, 2025

NEET UG 2025: Application Fee

General Candidates: Rs 1,700

General-EWS, OBC-NCL Candidates: Rs 1,600

SC, ST, PwBD, and Third Gender Candidates (for exams within India): Rs 1,000

Candidates Outside India: Rs 9,500

NEET UG 2025: How To Fill Application Form