'NEET' Chants In Parliament As Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Takes Oath

Dharmendra Pradhan is drawing fire over the irregularities in NEET

At the centre of the political storm surrounding the irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan faced NEET slogans raised by Opposition MPs as he took oath as a member of Lok Sabha, which met today the first time after polls.

Visuals of the House proceedings show Mr Pradhan walking towards the Lok Sabha podium amid chants of "NEET" and "shame" from the Opposition benches.

Protests are being held in various parts of the country after the NEET UG exam results declared on June 4 threw up shocking irregularities. The Centre has now ordered a CBI probe into the matter. Amid the public outcry, several national level competitive examinations have been scrapped or postponed.

सेवा परमो धर्म: ॥



୧୮ତମ ଲୋକସଭାର ସାଂସଦ ସଦସ୍ୟ ଭାବରେ ଶପଥ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରି ଗୌରବ ଅନୁଭବ କରୁଛି । ଲୋକଙ୍କ ଆକାଂକ୍ଷାକୁ ପୂରଣ କରିବା ସହ ନିଜ ସାମର୍ଥ୍ୟ ଅନୁଯାୟୀ ସମାଜର ସେବା କରିବା ପାଇଁ ସବୁବେଳେ ଚେଷ୍ଟା କରିବି ।



Honoured to take oath as a Member of Parliament of the 18th Lok Sabha. Will always strive to… pic.twitter.com/LDc7UwAb5y — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) June 24, 2024

Speaking to NDTV, Mr Pradhan had said he is not running from responsibilities and that the Education Minister is taking steps to prevent such anomalies in the future. He has also said the students' interests are paramount. "I appeal to the students, keep the faith, the government is working with a 'zero error' commitment," he had said.

Opposition parties, however, have stepped up their attack, claiming that there was an Education Emergency in the country and demanding Mr Pradhan's resignation.

In a post on X after taking oath, the minister said, "Honoured to take oath as a Member of Parliament of the 18th Lok Sabha. Will always strive to realise aspirations of people and serve society to the best of my abilities."

As the new Lok Sabha MPs took the oath, the Congress's student wing NSUI was staging a protest on NEET at Jantar Mantar, minutes away from the new Parliament building. The protesters also planned to march to the Parliament, but police said no permission had been given for a march.

NEET anomalies and the protests against them is likely to be a key talking point in this Parliament session as the Opposition, upbeat after an improved show in this general election, gears up to corner the government.