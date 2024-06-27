Congress's Student Wing Storms Exam Body NTA Office, Lock It From Inside

A 100-strong mob of workers from the NSUI, or National Students Union of India - the Congress' student wing barged into and briefly took over the Delhi office of the National Testing Agency, the central body under scrutiny over question paper leaks and other irregularities in NEET medical entrance exams.

Early visuals showed a crowd marching down a tree-lined avenue and into the NTA building, shouting and screaming as they charge inside. One video shows a metal padlock on a door - presumably the front door - with a poster declaring "no more corrupt NTA" attached. Photographs from inside the building show protesters gathering at a courtyard with more posters denouncing the NTA.

Meanwhile, in other videos protesters are shouting "NTA bandh karo, bandh karo".

The student wing's protest came hours after the Congress' youth wing, the Indian Youth Congress, protested near Parliament as President Droupadi Murmu addressed a joint session. On the NEET exam row, she said the government is "committed to a fair investigation" of the entire issue.

NEET Exam Row

Controversy over the NEET exam - nearly 24 lakh students took the May 5 qualifying exam for entrance to medical courses - broke this month after results were declared.

The first red flags were the unusually high number of perfect scores; a record 67 students, including six from one coaching centre, scored a maximum 720 in the uber-competitive exam. Questions were also asked over the award of 'grace marks' - not exam protocol, the NTA said - to 1, 563 students.

After a flurry of arrests by police forces - from Bihar, Maharashtra, and Delhi - the CBI has taken over the investigation. Agency sources told NDTV a nationwide corruption racket may be involved.

Earlier today the federal agency made its first arrests, detaining Manish Kumar and Ashutosh.

CBI sources said Kumar facilitated the transport of students to an empty school where they were given the leaked question paper to commit to memory, while Ashutosh provided lodging.

Supreme Court Notice To NTA

The Supreme Court this afternoon issued a notice to the exam body after a petition claimed the May NEET-UG exam had been rigged. The court directed the NTA to respond by July 8.

The petitioners, represented by a coaching centre and other students, argued for students' right to access their Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets.

The two-judge bench - Justice Manoj Mishra and Justice SVN Bhatti - presiding over the case, questioned the fundamental rights allegedly violated by the NTA's actions.

Political War Over Exam Row

The NEET (and UGC-NET) exam row has meant the ruling BJP and the Congress-led opposition have gone head-to-head in the early days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term - over allegations of leaked question papers, preferential marking, and criminals running 'solver gangs'.

On Monday opposition benches heckled Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan - shouting "NEET" and "shame" - as he took his MP's oath. Mr Pradhan has said the government is taking the issue of leaked question papers seriously and has formed a high-level investigative committee.

