Youth Congress Members Detained Near Parliament Amid Protest Over NEET

NEET Paper Leak Case: The protest saw hundreds of Youth Congress members gather in Delhi

Members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) were today detained when they were protesting near the Parliament over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak. They were detained after they faced off with the police and broke barricades.

Hundreds of IYC members had gathered near the Parliament and said it was a "parliament gherao" move and they would continue their march.

Allegations of paper leaks and irregularities have led to significant unrest among students and parents, they said.

"Thousands of IYC workers have come out on the streets of Delhi today, becoming the voice of students suffering from the atrocities of paper leak," IYC chief BV Srinivas said in a post on X.

The NEET-UG exam, which was held on May 5, has been mired in controversy with allegations of cheating and impersonation.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted the exam, has faced severe criticism, leading to protests and legal actions.

The Centre has replaced the chief of the NTA and formed a committee to review and improve its functioning. The Supreme Court is also scheduled to hear petitions related to the issue on July 8.

On Wednesday, the Bihar government handed the investigation over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has already taken several accused into custody.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the NTA following a petition filed by a learning app alleging exam rigging in the NEET-UG exams. The court directed the NTA to respond to the notice by July 8, when the hearing on the matter will take place.