"Strictest Punishment For NEET Accused": President Murmu In Parliament

President Droupadi Murmu addressed a joint session of Parliament.

Controversy - from leaked question papers to the award of 'grace marks'- over the NEET exam for admission to medical courses found mention in President Droupadi Murmu's speech in Parliament Thursday morning.

Addressing a joint sitting of both Houses - the first in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term, and one likely to be rocked by opposition protests over the NEET row - Ms Murmu said the government is "committed to a fair investigation" and vowed "strict punishment to the culprits".

"The recent irregularities and paper leaks are being dealt with strongly (and) the government's focus is on improving the exam process," the President said amid an uproar over the word 'NEET'.

"Such incidents (leaked question papers) have happened in many states... there is a need for measures beyond politics," she told assembled MPs from the ruling and opposition parties.

Concerns over the NEET exam were flagged after an unusually high number of students - a record 67, including six from one coaching centre - scored a perfect 720 in an uber-competitive exam.

There were also red flags over 'grace marks' to 1,563 students. On paper these were for students who ran out of time, but it was later confirmed there is no protocol for award of such marks.

The CBI was tasked with investigating allegations of leaked question papers and criminal gangs, dubbed 'solver gangs'. Multiple arrests - from Bihar, Delhi, and Maharashtra have been made so far.

Among the four men arrested from Bihar was Anurag Yadav, a NEET aspirant who confessed that he, and his friends, had received copies of the question paper 24 hours before the exam.

Yadav - who was prepping at coaching centre in Rajasthan's Kota - told cops he had been summoned home by his uncle, Sikandar P Yadavendu, a municipal employee who purchased copies of the question paper from two other accused, and sold them for a profit to Yadav's friends.

Other arrested include Saneev Mukhiya from Bihar, whom cops have called "the mastermind", and Iranna Kongalwar from Maharashtra, who ran a coaching centre in the city of Latur.

A CBI team also visited a school in Jharkhand's Hazaribag and questioned its principal.

Nearly 24 lakh students took the NEET exam held on May 5.

Days after the NEET controversy broke the government voided the results of the UGC-NET exam, 48 hours after it was held; this was based on police input that said the paper may have leaked.

The sordid scenario took a predictable political twist too, with members of the opposition - particularly the Congress-led INDIA bloc - targeting the ruling BJP. The government hit back by claiming connections between ex-Bihar Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, whose RJD is part of the INDIA group, and Yadavendu. The RJD denied the claim and accused the BJP of trying to shift focus.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called BJP-ruled states the "epicentre of paper leak"; the reference was to cops busting a massive paper leak racket for the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable exam.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said a high-level committee will be formed and that the interest of the students is the first priority of the government.

Last week CBI sources told NDTV a nationwide corruption racket - run by a handful of key individuals - is likely behind various leaked question papers, including for NEET, UGC-NET (for appointment to professorial posts in colleges and universities) and qualifying exams for state police forces.

Many of these exams are conducted by the National Testing Agency, a central body under fierce scrutiny after the NEET and NET rows, and which received a Supreme Court notice this morning.

