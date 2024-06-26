CBI Team Questions Jharkhand School Principal In NEET 'Paper Leak' Case

The CBI team said it would submit the investigation report to the headquarters (Representational)

A CBI team visited a school in Jharkhand's Hazaribag today and questioned its principal in connection with the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance test NEET, an official said.

The team interrogated the principal of Oasis School, Dr Ehsanul Haque - the district coordinator of the NEET-UG in Hazaribag - for several hours and took him to Charhi in Hazaribag, sources said. Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Hazaribag Sadar, Kumar Shivashish said that they came to know about the investigation from other sources but have not been officially communicated anything.

Sources said that a 12-member CBI team reached Hazaribag last evening and an eight-member team visited the school today. Some of them also visited the main branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) in the district as the manager of the bank was reportedly the custodian of the question papers.

The bank had reportedly received the question papers sent by a courier service in an e-rickshaw, the sources said.

The CBI team members, however, refused to divulge anything to the media and said that they would submit the investigation report to the headquarters.

Dr Haque, while talking to the media on Tuesday, had denied any tampering with the question paper in Hazaribag and called the allegations baseless.

On June 23, a three-member probe team of the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police visited the school and inquired about the conduct of the test and the mechanism to open digital locks of question paper boxes.

On June 21, the Bihar Police detained six people from Jharkhand's Deoghar district in connection with the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam.

NEET-UG was conducted by the NTA on May 5 for around 24 lakh candidates. The results, announced on June 4, were followed by allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar, besides other irregularities.

