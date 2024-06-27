Parliament Live Updates: President Droupadi Murmu To Address Joint Sitting Of Parliament Today

Parliament Live Updates: The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha began on Monday.

President Droupadi Murmu will be addressing the joint sitting of Parliament today, which will be her first presidential address after the formation of the third National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

Following the President's address, a motion of thanks will be moved in both Houses of Parliament, which will be discussed by the members.

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha began on Monday and the Rajya Sabha session will start from today.

In the recently held general elections, the ruling BJP-led NDA retained power for a third consecutive term by winning 293 seats, much below expectations of the BJP which was hoping for over 400 seats for the ruling alliance.

The Opposition emerged stronger in the elections with the INDIA bloc winning 233 seats, which include 98 of the Congress, almost double of the 52 seats it had won in 2019.

President Droupadi Murmu leaves from the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the Parliament building.

Congress Parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and LoP in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi arrives at the Parliament.

Jun 27, 2024 10:50 (IST) Parliament Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at the Parliament.



President Droupadi Murmu will address the joint session of both Houses of Parliament.



AAP MPs protest against the arrest of Delhi CM and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, in Parliament premises.

Jun 27, 2024 10:48 (IST) AAP To Boycott President's Parliament Address Over Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will boycott President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Thursday to protest against the arrest of its convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP general secretary (organisation) and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak slammed the BJP over the arrest of Kejriwal and said they will boycott the address.

Mr Kejriwal was on Wednesday arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam being probed by it.



After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was sent to three days' CBI remand by the Rouse Avenue Court in the Delhi Excise Policy case, Aam Aadmi Party announced that its MPs would boycott President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of Parliament on Thursday.

This will be the first presidential address after the formation of the third National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

Following the President's address, a motion of thanks will be moved in both Houses of Parliament, which will be discussed by the members.

AAP leader Sandeep Pathak said that the President and the Constitution are supreme and when dictatorship is done in the name of justice, it is important to raise voices.

"Today we will protest in the Rajya Sabha against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and we will boycott the President's address. The President and the Constitution are supreme and when dictatorship is done in the name of justice, it is important to raise our voices," he said.



Jun 27, 2024 10:23 (IST) According to Article 87 of the Constitution, the President is required to address a joint session of Parliament at the beginning of the session after each Lok Sabha election.

The President also addresses a joint sitting of both Houses in the first session of the Parliament every year.

The government outlines its programmes and policies through the President's address.

It also highlights the steps taken by the government the previous year and spells out priorities for the upcoming year.

Following the President's address, the ruling party will move a motion of thanks in both Houses of the Parliament which will be debated by members.

Prime Minister Modi is likely to reply to the debate on the motion of thanks on July 2-3.

