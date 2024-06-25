Who is Sanjeev Mukhiya? All About Alleged Mastermind Of NEET Paper Leak

Students across the nation have been protesting over allegations of paper leak and other irregularities in the medical entrance test NEET. New details about the paper leak are emerging every day, but the focus is now squarely on one man believed to be at the epicenter of the leak: Sanjeev Mukhiya.

From Nalanda district in Bihar, Sanjeev Mukhiya, also known as Sanjeev Singh, has been identified by authorities as the alleged mastermind behind the recent scandal gripping the medical entrance examination.

Long History Of Fraud

Sanjeev Mukhiya's involvement in exam fraud dates back two decades, per reports. Earlier employed as a technical assistant at Nalanda College's Noorsarai branch, Mukhiya has been linked to multiple incidents of paper leaks, including the infamous 2016 Bihar Public Service Commission constable recruitment exam leak.

He allegedly runs a 'Solver Gang' with Ravi Atri where they offer leaked question papers or proxies to take the exam. The investigation has revealed a network extending from constable recruitment exams to teacher recruitment exams across multiple states, illustrating the scale and reach of the operation.

Family And Political Connections

Mukhiya's wife Mamta Devi serves as the 'mukhiya' or chief of Bhuthakhar panchayat, a position she assumed after getting a ticket from the Lok Janshakti Party. His son, Shiv Kumar, is embroiled in legal troubles for his alleged involvement in another exam paper leak case related to Bihar's teacher recruitment exams.

In his village, opinions on Mukhiya vary, with some residents portraying him as a relatively ordinary figure involved in agricultural work, downplaying his alleged exploits beyond their local horizon.

Involvement In NEET Leak

The controversy erupted after an unusually high number of students scored a perfect 720 in the NEET-UG exam. Initially attributed to grace marks due to a faulty question and logistical issues, subsequent investigations by Bihar Police uncovered a different aspect: the exam paper had been leaked to select candidates a day before the exam.

According to authorities, Sanjeev Mukhiya is believed to have orchestrated the distribution of NEET-UG question papers and answer sheets for the 2024 exam. Reports suggest he received these sensitive materials via mobile, sourced from an unnamed professor. Efforts to apprehend him are ongoing, with law enforcement agencies intensifying their search amid a widening crackdown on his alleged network.

Sources say that Mukhiya may have fled to Nepal after the controversy snowballed, complicating extradition procedures due to the bilateral agreements between India and Nepal.