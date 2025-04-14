GAT-B 2025: Admit Card To Be Out Soon, Check Details

GAT-B 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B)/Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2025 soon. Candidates can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website, exams.nta.ac.in, once it is released.

The GAT-B 2025 examination will be conducted in a single shift on April 20, 2025, from 10am to 1pm, with a duration of 180 minutes (3 hours).

GAT-B Admit Card 2025: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/DBT/

Step 2: Click on the GAT-B Admit Card 2025 link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter your login credentials

Step 5: Check the admit card carefully

Step 6: Download and print the admit card for future reference

In case candidates are unable to download the admit card from the website, they may approach the Help Line between 10am and 5pm or write to NTA at dbt@nta.ac.in for GAT-B 2025.

Documents to Bring to the Exam Center

To appear for the examination, candidates must bring the following documents:

Admit Card: A printed copy downloaded from the NTA website

Photograph: One passport-size photo (same as uploaded in the online application form) to paste on the attendance sheet

Photo ID: Any one of the following valid, original government-issued photo IDs:

School ID

PAN Card

Driving License

Voter ID

Aadhaar Card (with photograph)

Ration Card

PwD Certificate: If applicable, a certificate issued by the Competent Authority

GAT-B 2025

The Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B) is conducted for enrollment into Department of Biotechnology-supported postgraduate programs in Biotechnology and allied areas at participating institutions. It also serves as the eligibility test for the award of the DBT-Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).