Centre Appoints Alok Sharma As New Special Protection Group Chief

The Central government on Friday appointed 1991-batch Uttar Pradesh cadre Indian Police Service officer Alok Sharma as Director of the Special Protection Group (SPG)-- India's elite force entrusted with the task of providing proximate security to the Prime Minister of India and their immediate family members.

Currently deputed as Additional Director General in the SPG, Alok Sharma has been given the new charge of SPG Director from the date of assumption of charge of the post and until further orders.

The decision was taken after the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the appointment of Alok Sharma as the new SPG chief.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of

Alok Sharma, IPS (UP:1991), Additional Director General, SPG to the post of Director, Special Protection Group (SPG) from the date of assumption of charge of the post and until further orders," an order issued by the Ministry of Personnel read.

Born in 1966, Alok Sharma is a resident of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. He is a Science graduate (B.Sc.)

He joined the Indian Police Service in 1991. He has held very important positions in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Prior to his assignment as Additional Director General in the SPG in 2021, Alok Sharma was serving as Inspector General (IG) in the SPG since February 28, 2018.

The SPG is a special operations force whose objective is to provide proximate security to the Prime Minister of India and members of their immediate families anywhere in the world.

It was formed in 1988 by an Act of the Parliament of India. It provides security only to the Prime Minister of India and their immediate family members residing with them at the official residence. Earlier, it used to provide security to former prime ministers as well, but they are now given the Z+ security cover.

