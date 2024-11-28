Fact Check: Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Post Of 'Woman Commando'

Kangana Ranaut posted a photo of a woman who many on social media speculated was from the SPG

A photo shared by BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut on her Instagram 'story' has been cited as a huge example of women empowerment.

In the photo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen walking in front of a woman in a dark suit.

Many speculated she could be part of the highly trained Special Protection Group (SPG), an elite force entrusted with the task of providing proximate security to the Prime Minister, former Prime Minister, and their immediate family members.

Some women SPG commandos are also part of the 'Close Protection Team'.

The woman is, however, not with the SPG, security sources said. She is a PSO to President Droupadi Murmu.

She is an Assistant Commandant of the Central Reserve Police Force, or CRPF.

The country's armed forces also encourage women to join their ranks. Women officers now command units such as air defence, signals, ordnance, intelligence, engineers and service corps.