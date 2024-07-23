Securing Borders, Upgrading Technology Key Focus Of Home Ministry Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her seventh Budget today.

The Ministry of Home Affairs was allocated Rs 2.19 lakh crore in the Union Budget 2024 with the majority of it - Rs 1,43,275.90 crore - being given to central police forces like the CRPF, BSF, and CISF which are responsible for internal security, border guarding, and security of vital installations.

Here are 10 points on the Budget allocation for Home Ministry:

1. Special Protection Group Budget Gets 14% Hike

The centre has enhanced the budget of elite Special Protection Group (SPG) Commandos by almost 14 percent. This increase was done after threat assessments were made and discussed with top officials of the country.

"Focus this year is going to be on the upgradation of technology used by SPG and that's why the centre has allocated more funds," explains a senior-level official.

As per notes on demands for grants, as much as Rs 506.34 crore has been sanctioned by the Ministry of Finance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the sole protectee of the SPG which means that the elite force would be spending Rs 1.38 crore daily to protect him. Last year, the Budget was about Rs 446 crore.

2. Budget For Intelligence Bureau Enhanced By 16%

Apart from technology degradation this fiscal year, the Intelligence Bureau is also expected to increase its manpower strength.

Also, the Budget for National Grid Intelligence was hiked by a few lakhs. The grid intends to create a facility to improve the capability to counter internal security threats.

3. BSF Air Wing Budget Doubled

Apart from helicopters and boats, the Border Security Force (BSF) air wing also has an embraer which is mostly used for the movement of VIPs.

As per Notes on demands for grants this year, the Finance Ministry allocated Rs 164.10 crores for this. Last year the Budget was Rs 81.98 crore.

4. Budget For Schemes For Women Safety Increased By 9%

The government kept its promise over women safety schemes. Not only the Nirbhaya fund was doubled this year from Rs 100 to Rs 200 crore but funds to upgrade central forensic labs were enhanced too. This year in notes on demands for grants, the allocation was increased to Rs 55 crores from Rs 2 crores last year.

Other schemes, such as cyber crime prevention against women and children, emergency response support system, are being allocated under this head.

5. Funds For CCTNS Doubled

As Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) is going to play a crucial role in implementing of new laws in the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, the centre has allocated as much as Rs 520 crore for this project.

Even though these new laws have been rolled out, many states have pointed out that they lack the infrastructure to support new laws. "So under this scheme, funds would be distributed to enhance infrastructure," explains an official.

Presently, over 95 per cent police stations across the country register First Information Reports (FIR) through a common application software under CCTNS - a project that was started in 2009.

Out of 17,379 sanctioned police stations, as many as 16,733 police stations are linked to CCTNS, which is under the ambit of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

6. Security-Related Expenses See Hike Of 22%

Security-related expenditure has been enhanced in this Budget. Almost Rs 3,200 crore has been sanctioned under this head. Last year, revised estimates were at Rs 2,616 crore.

Under this head, the centre allocates funds for special infrastructure schemes and assistance to worst-affected districts dealing with left-wing extremism and civic action programmes. A total of 106 districts in ten states - Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh - benefit from this scheme.

7. Vibrant Village Programme

The government's focus has been to ensure borders are safe. Keeping this theme in mind, the centre has rolled out an ambitious programme known as Vibrant Villages. This year's budget allocates Rs 1,050 crore under this head. The last year's revised budget was about Rs 300 crores.

The centre has planned comprehensive development of border villages, which includes infrastructure and road connectivity.

8. Border Infrastructure Management Budget Hiked By 18%

An increase of Rs 584 crore has been cleared by the centre for border infrastructure management. One of the main projects of the Home Ministry has been to secure the international borders.

From the erection of barbed wire fencing to the construction of roads and observation towers, the installation of floodlights and high-tech surveillance on the Indo-Bangladesh and Indo-Pak borders have been done from this fund.

9. Central Armed Police Force Budget Gets 2% Hike

The CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF, SSB, NSG and Assam Rifles got Rs 96,950 crores this year. Last year the amount was Rs 94,741 crores.

10. Budget For Modernisation Of Prisons Enhanced

The Budget under this head was also enhanced by Rs 100 crore this fiscal year. This year, the allocated budget is Rs 300 crore. Last year this figure was Rs 200 crore.