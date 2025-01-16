Finance Ministry Shares Report Card On Union Budget 2024-25

As the Union Budget 2025-26 approaches, the Ministry of Finance on Thursday gave a report card on the achievements and progress made on last year's budget announcements.

The key announcements from the 2024-25 budget, including measures to simplify taxation, reduce litigation, and improve tax certainty, have shown notable progress.

In a social media post on 'X' finance ministry stated "let's reflect on the significant #UnionBudget announcements and other #MajorInitiatives, and the progress made under them over time".

Reduction in Litigation and Appeals

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has introduced the Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme, 2024, aimed at resolving pending income tax disputes. To expedite the disposal of first appeals, additional officers have been deployed. The monetary limits for filing appeals have been raised to Rs 60 lakh for Tax Tribunals, Rs 2 crore for High Courts, and Rs 5 crore for the Supreme Court, as per CBDT's guidelines.

The scope of safe harbour rules has been expanded, and transfer pricing assessments are being streamlined to reduce international tax disputes.

As per the announcement in the Union Budget 2024-25, CBDT @IncomeTaxIndia enhanced the monetary thresholds for filing tax dispute appeals by @IncomeTaxIndia in various courts in India and also introduced Vivad Se Viashwas Scheme for dispute resolution for taxpayers.… pic.twitter.com/QgKbYTBLi6 — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) January 16, 2025

Simplification of Capital Gains Taxation

The ministry highlighted that major changes in capital gains taxation were implemented, including the introduction of only two holding periods: one year for listed assets and two years for unlisted and non-financial assets. Long-term gains now attract a reduced tax rate of 12.5 per cent, while short-term gains are taxed at 20 per cent.

To benefit middle- and lower-income groups, the exemption limit for capital gains on certain financial assets was increased to Rs 1.25 lakh per year from Rs 1 lakh a year. The rationalisation of tax rates and removal of indexation have simplified computations.

To facilitate ease of compliance and understanding by the taxpayers, CBDT @IncomeTaxIndia rationalised rates and made them uniform for majority of assets.#BudgetForViksitBharat pic.twitter.com/twhsrpSoFw — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) January 16, 2025

Reassessment and Reopening of Cases

The provisions for reassessment have been thoroughly revised. Assessments can now only be reopened beyond three years if the escaped income exceeds Rs 50 lakh, with a maximum period of five years. For search cases, the reassessment window has been reduced to six years. This move is expected to enhance tax certainty and reduce disputes.

Comprehensive Review of the Income Tax Act, 1961

The government has initiated a complete overhaul of the Income Tax Act, 1961, to make it concise and easier to understand. Over 6,500 suggestions have been received from stakeholders, and 22 specialised committees are reviewing various aspects of the Act. The goal is to complete this exercise within six months.

These reforms highlight the government's progress on its budget promises on reducing litigation, and fostering a taxpayer-friendly environment.

CBDT @IncomeTaxIndia undertakes a comprehensive review of the Income Tax Act, 1961, to make it modern, concise, and easy to read and understand.#BudgetForViksitBharat pic.twitter.com/RIgDJ7Fl3Q — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) January 16, 2025

