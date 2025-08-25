Row Over Bhopal MP Alok Sharma's Remarks, Congress Calls Him "Anti-National"

A fresh political controversy erupted in Madhya Pradesh after BJP MP from Bhopal, Alok Sharma, declared that "this Bhopal is not the Bhopal of Muslims...this Bhopal belongs to Emperor Ashoka, the Pratihars, Chandragupta Maurya, Raja Bhoj Parmar, and Queen Kamlapati."

Speaking at a Matki-fod program in Karond organized by former BJP district president Sumit Pachauri, Alok Sharma urged people to "protect Sanatan culture together." He also warned that "love jihad will not be tolerated.

Going further, Mr Sharma invoked the names of "Shariq Machhli and Pyare Miyan," saying that criminals involved in "love jihad" would face strict action.

Mr Sharma also alleged "Those who carry out love jihad with Hindu daughters will not be spared. These people give drugs to Hindu girls, then blackmail them. After blackmailing, they make obscene videos. Such people deserve to be hanged."

Referring to an earlier case, Mr Sharma said: "Pyare Miyan was caught in Bhopal earlier, and he is still in jail. Now Shariq Machhli will also go to jail. The Mohan Yadav government will ensure such drug suppliers and jihadis are sent to jail."

The remarks drew an immediate and sharp response from Congress. Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief Jeetu Patwari lashed out at the BJP leader, accusing him of divisive politics.

"I pity the intelligence of Alok Sharma. Bhopal belongs to Madhya Pradesh, to India, to every citizen. To say this is not his, that is not hers, shows the BJP's anti-Constitution, anti-Ambedkar, anti-Dalit and anti-national mindset. Have they become MPs, or only rhetoricians?" Jeetu Patwari said.