Row Over Bhopal BJP MP Alok Sharma's Warning For "Love Jihad At Garba Events"

A fresh political controversy erupted in Madhya Pradesh with the Navratri festival around the corner, after the BJP MP from Bhopal, Alok Sharma, issued a warning against the participation of non-Hindus in Garba events, calling them "love jihadis."

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Mr Sharma said, "Those entering pandals with tilak, saffron scarves, or sacred threads to deceive would not be spared," and warned that offenders could even face punitive action, including "demolition of houses."

Describing Garba, a Gujarati folk dance performed in a large circle, as a "sacred Sanatan tradition," he urged organisers to "remain vigilant and restrict participation to members of the Hindu community."

Mr Sharma reiterated the remarks made earlier by the BJP leaders demanding strict identity checks at Garba venues to prevent what they allege are attempts at "love jihad."

Other state leaders recapitulated the rhetoric. Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Vishwas Sarang said that non-Hindus should "not be permitted inside the Garba pandals."

"Navratri is a devotional event centred on Goddess Durga's worship. Those who have no faith in this tradition should not attend," Mr Sarang declared.

Adding to the chorus, BJP MLA Golu Shukla warned Garba organisers to stay "active and alert" during the festival and insisted that no one should be allowed entry into the venue without an Aadhaar card. His call for official ID verification has raised concerns about communal profiling and the policing of entry at cultural events.

The BJP leaders' remarks have drawn political counterfire. Congress MLA Arif Masood said Muslims have "nothing to do with Garba" and should not attend if it is forbidden. However, he accused the BJP of being "characterless" for dragging religion into Navratri festivities and argued that if committees organising Garba events invite someone, "no one can stop them."

Former Congress Minister PC Sharma reiterated that Garba is performed only after worshipping Goddess Durga and should be respected as such.

"Those who don't believe in these traditions should not go; that is the responsibility of the committees organising it," he said. But he, too, warned about "love jihad" at such events, claiming that alleged offenders in earlier incidents had gone unpunished.

