Muslim Man Thrashed In Bhopal Courtroom For Trying To Marry Hindu Woman

A purported viral video of the incident shows the man, a Muslim, getting beaten up by two men, even as he writhes in pain.

Muslim Man Thrashed In Bhopal Courtroom For Trying To Marry Hindu Woman
Screengrab of the purported video that has gone viral.
Bhopal:

A man was allegedly brutally thrashed by members of a right wing organisation at a district court in Bhopal, when he arrived at the premises with a woman, from another faith, whom he wanted to marry.

A purported viral video of the incident shows the man, a Muslim, getting beaten up by two men, even as he writhes in pain.

Police said they have launched a probe and are also trying to verify the authenticity of the video.

According to sources, the victim is a resident of Narsinghpur and had arrived in Bhopal to marry the woman, a Hindu, from Pipariya in court.

"The victim, a Muslim, had come to the district court with a Hindu woman to meet a lawyer who was to notarise their documents. We have called their families to speak to them," MP Nagar police station inspector Jai Hind Sharma was quoted as saying by PTI.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Akshay Chaudhary said the man is undergoing a medical examination, and a probe into the assault is underway. "We will take appropriate action against those involved," he said. 

The right wing organisation alleged a "love jihad" conspiracy.

"He brought the woman after trapping her. When we got information from the lawyers, we intervened...," Chandrashekhar Tiwari, president of the outfit Sanskriti Bachao Manch, said. 

The outfit also demanded strict action against the victim.

Bhopal, Love Jihad
NDTV News
