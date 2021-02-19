Centre Aims To Make India An 'Economic Superpower': Union Minister

Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said the BJP's biggest achievement is good governance. (File)

Various reforms being implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government will make the country an economic superpower, Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur said today.

Addressing the concluding session of the state BJP Executive Committee meeting in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, Mr Thakur urged the party workers and leaders to apprise people of the achievements of the government.

"The (PM) Modi government is committed to make India an economic superpower and shape the future of 135 crore countrymen," he said.

"To make India a $5 trillion economy and self-reliant, the (PM) Modi government has undertaken major reforms in areas of coal, mineral, power, defence, civil aviation, social infrastructure, space and atomic energy. These steps will create a strong, capable and prosperous India of the future," said Mr Thakur.

The Union minister of finance added that the BJP's "biggest achievement is good governance and corruption-free government."

Mr Thakur said the budget this year is aimed at increasing opportunities for development and openings for youths besides developing new areas for infrastructure and technology. The government has tried to bring new reforms in this budget, he added.

"It is a great budget brought in the time of pandemic and its objective is to make India a five-trillion-dollar economy and bring it to the world's largest economy," he added.

Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur thanked the Union government for providing an interest-free loan worth Rs 450 crore to the state.

He also thanked the Finance Commission for recommending Rs 1000 crore for Green Field Airport Mandi and Rs 400 crore for the expansion of Gaggal airport in Kangra district.

Giving credit to party workers' hard work and dedication for the BJP's landslide victory in Lok Sabha elections, byelections to Vidhan Sabha and thereafter victory of BJP-supported candidates in PRIs and ULBs polls, the chief minister said the Covid-19 has also affected the organisational work of the party.

He said steps would be taken to work with greater dedication to strengthening the party at the grass-root level.