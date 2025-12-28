Himanta Sarma's Concern Over Growing 'Bangladeshi-Origin Muslim' Population In Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sparked controversy on Saturday after he raised concern over the growing population of Bangladeshi-origin Muslims in the state. Chief Minister Sarma raised this concern while addressing the two-day-long state government executive of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Guwahati.

Sarma said, "As per the 2011 census, there was a 34 per cent Muslim population in Assam. If we give away three per cent of Assamese Muslims, then the Bangladeshi-origin Muslim population was 31 per cent in Assam."

"No census was conducted in 2021. When the census report comes out in 2027, the Bangladesh-origin Muslim population will be around 40%," he added.

Sarma's remarks underscore the ongoing political and social debate in Assam over migration, identity and citizenship, particularly in the context of past controversies linked to undocumented immigration from Bangladesh. The state has witnessed a sustained discussion on the demographic change, with differing views on its social and political implications.

"A false narrative has been created in Assam by the previous government by saying Shankar-Azan desh. We have heard about Shankar-Madhav from our childhood but not heard about Shankar-Azan, but a false narrative has been created," Sarma said during the two-day-long event of the BJP.

"This was forcefully created in our mind by creating a false narrative. Madhavadeva was the disciple of Shankardeva. Azan Faqir was there but not with Shankardeva. Lachit Barphukan has also been linked to Bag Hazarika, but there is no mention of Bag Hazarika in the history. The previous government tried to create a false narrative to appease the other communities," the chief minister further said.

Sarma's remarks come as Assam's next census data, expected to be released after the delayed 2021 enumeration, will provide updated population figures and is anticipated to be closely watched by policymakers and analysts focusing on the region's socio-political dynamics.