Central Leaders Send Probe Team As Infighting Spikes In J&K Congress

A three-member panel will submit its probe report to the Congress High command after concluding its visit to Jammu and Kashmir. The panel was formed to look into reports of anti- party activities in Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress committee (JKPCC).

Sources say two senior leaders are accused of making public statements against party leaders and the Congress high command is likely to take action on the basis of the inquiry report.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge approved the proposal for the constitution of an inquiry committee on June 11 to look into the "reported indiscipline and anti-party activities in Jammu and Kashmir, as follows, with immediate effect," said party general secretary KC Venugopal.

The rebel faction led by former Chief Minister Tara Chand and former JKPCC chief Vikar Rasool Wani are gunning for JPCC president Tariq Hamid Karra. They have accused Karra of "pursuing a separatist agenda and corruption".

As infighting prompted the party high command to order an inquiry, sources say both sides prepared dossiers against each other and presented it before the probe committee.

Congress spokesman Ravinder Sharma said the panel has concluded its inquiry and now it is up to the Central leadership to take action.

"It is unprecedented that such an inquiry committee was formed by the Central leaders. Preliminary reports indicate that indiscipline was established and the central leaders formed a probe committee accordingly," he said.

The panel is headed by Shaktisinh Gohil, Amar Singh and Rafeek Khan are the other two members.

Earlier, the Congress high command had summoned senior leaders from J&K -- including General Secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir, JKPCC president Tariq Hamid Karra, JKPCC Working President Raman Bhalla, former JKPCC president Vikar Rasool Wani, and former Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand.

Reports said the leaders were strictly asked to maintain discipline within the party and desist from mudslinging. Congress insiders say internal rivalry has badly damaged the party.

Sharma said the role of the probe panel was only look into the incidents of indiscipline after outbursts by some leaders. An inquiry and fixing responsibility became inevitable after some leaders "crossed the line".

The JKPCC has been facing serious organisational challenges after the resignation of Ghulam Nabi Azad in 2022. His resignation had led to a mass exodus. While almost all of them rejoined Congress after the collapse of Azad's new party, the Congress is still struggling to restore its foothold in Jammu region that was once a stronghold of the party.