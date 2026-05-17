Census 2027: Door-To-Door Survey Begins In Delhi, Maharashtra, Other States

India's Census exercise has entered a new phase, with field operations for the 2027 count beginning across several states and Union Territories, including Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Meghalaya and Delhi's MCD areas.

For the first time, the country's population count is being carried out with a strong digital push alongside the traditional door to door survey. Enumerators have started visiting homes with mobile applications to record details related to housing conditions, household facilities and assets.

The government has also expanded its newly introduced self enumeration system, allowing citizens to submit their Census details online. From today, residents of Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Puducherry can complete the process through the official portal till May 31. Physical verification in these regions will begin from June 1.

Officials say the response to self enumeration has been significant so far. More than 1.44 crore households across 25 states and Union Territories have already completed the process online, making it one of the biggest digital participation exercises undertaken by the government.

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In Uttar Pradesh, where self enumeration is already underway, the online facility will remain open till May 21 before field visits begin later this month.

At the same time, house listing operations are continuing in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Punjab, Telangana, Uttarakhand and several other states and Union Territories.

The first phase of Census operations has already been completed in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Odisha and Sikkim, apart from the New Delhi Municipal Council and Delhi Cantonment areas of the national capital.

According to officials, the current exercise focuses on collecting details about houses, household members, amenities and assets through a questionnaire containing 33 notified questions. The data will be used for planning welfare schemes and development programmes.

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The Centre has assured citizens that all information shared during the Census process will remain confidential under the Census Act, 1948 and will only be used for statistical purposes.

Residents who complete self enumeration have been advised to keep their Self Enumeration ID ready and share it with the enumerator during field verification visits.