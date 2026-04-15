India Census 2027 Safety Guide: Tips To Avoid Fraud And Stay Secure

With India preparing for its next Census in 2026-27, scammers are already using the name "Census" to trick people into sharing personal and financial details. Experts warn that fraudsters could pose as census enumerators and visit households pretending to collect data. Fake census messages are also circulating on social media. A viral WhatsApp forward claimed that thieves have been posing as Home Ministry officials and looting houses on "census duty". Although it has been debunked, here's what you need to know to stay safe.

A real census enumerator will not ask for:

1. Bank details: Full account numbers, credit or debit card info, UPI PINs or OTPs. Any request for such information in the name of census verification should not be trusted.

2. Aadhaar and PAN photocopies: The fraudsters may request Aadhaar or PAN copies, but the Census does not collect photocopies of IDs.

3. Money or donations: There are no fees for verification or to be counted.

4. Passwords: Don't share any passwords and OTPs.

5. Entry into your homes: Indian Census workers will not demand to enter your house.

6. Downloading of apps: Fraudsters may trick you into installing apps or clicking links. Don't fall for these tricks.

Also read | PM Modi, President Murmu Complete Self-Enumeration On First Day Of Census 2027

How Scammers Operate

1. Fake home visits: Criminals pose as government officials and may ask for IDs, bank details, or "verification charges".

2. Phishing websites & emails: Look-alike domains like censusburea(.)com mimic official sites might trick individuals.

3. SMS and phone scams: Official Census texts only send login details or security codes you requested.

The real census process is simple and safe. Government officials visit homes in person and carry valid identity cards. They ask general and non-financial questions. Talk to your family members, especially elders, and make them aware of these scams. If you receive a suspicious message or call, report it to local authorities immediately.

Also read | Phase 1 Of Census 2027 In Chhattisgarh To Begin From May 1

Process of Self-Enumeration

"The Self-Enumeration exercise is a secure, web-based facility available in 16 regional languages," PIB stated. "For the first time, respondents can fill in their details online at their convenience before the enumerator's visit."

"Enumerators will carry out door-to-door visits in all allocated housing blocks as in previous Censuses, while Self-Enumeration serves as an additional facility."

The government stated that the respondents can log in to the portal se.census.gov.in using their mobile number and basic credentials to participate in Self-Enumeration.

A unique Self-Enumeration ID (SE ID) is generated after successful submission. It will then be shared with the enumerator during the subsequent field visit for confirmation.

"During the Housing Listing and Housing Census phase, comprehensive information on the condition of housing, household amenities and assets possessed will be collected," the government statement mentioned.

"A total of 33 questions for Phase I have been notified in January 2026 to capture these critical indicators, which serve as the foundation for evidence-based planning, policy formulation, and targeted welfare interventions."

"The Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO) phase will be conducted across the country between April 1 and September 30, 2026."

The official statement mentioned that an additional 15-day window for Self-Enumeration is being provided for the first time immediately before the door-to-door survey.

"This facility allows people to enter their details digitally from their homes before the enumerator's visit."