Rising Fuel Costs Push Jharkhand Teacher To Swap Bike For Horse

An unusual scene has caught people's attention on social media, where a teacher is seen riding a horse for official work. The unique approach has surprised many and sparked a range of reactions online.

Munna Prasad Gupta is working as an assistant teacher at the upgraded government high school in Tatidiri. He said that he has been assigned house listing and census work by the Government of India. His work area has been fixed in the Rajkiya Prathmik Vidyalaya Panghatwa region.

Instead of using a bike or car, the teacher was seen riding a horse to reach his assigned area. A video of him travelling on horseback for census work is now going viral on social media platforms.

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Munna Prasad Gupta, assistant teacher, said that the continuously rising prices of petrol and diesel have put a heavy burden on common people's pockets. Because of this, he decided to travel on a horse to reach his work area.

He said that when fuel prices are touching the sky, riding a horse feels more economical and convenient.

People are reacting in different ways to this unusual scene. Many are seeing it as both a satire on rising inflation and a practical desi solution. Several users have also praised the teacher for his simplicity and unique approach.