CBI's Fresh Corruption Case Against Jailed AAP Leader Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia over alleged corruption in the Delhi government's Feedback Unit (FBU).

The FBU was formed by the AAP after coming to power in Delhi in 2015.

"The unlawful manner of creation and working of the Feedback Unit has caused wrongful loss to the government exchequer to the tune of approximate Rs 36 Lakhs," the CBI claimed.

Reacting sharply to yet another case against the jailed AAP leader, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the move as "sad for the country".

"PM's plan is to slap several false cases against Manish and keep him in custody for a long period. Sad for the country!" Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

In February this year, a CBI report alleged that Mr Sisodia was using the FBU as a tool for "political snooping". While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called for a case against Mr Sisodia and the AAP, Chief Minister Kejriwal refuted the allegations by dubbing them "politically motivated".

Mr Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.