CBI Raids Punjab Vigilance Office In Mohali, 3 Arrested In Bribery Case

In a late-night raid at the Punjab Vigilance office in Mohali followed by a dramatic chase, the CBI arrested two middlemen and another person in a Rs 20-lakh bribery case involving senior officers of the department, officials said.

The CBI took the action after registering an FIR on a complaint of a Punjab State Tax Officer, who had accused Vikas Goyal and his son Raghav Goyal of demanding illegal gratification of Rs 20 Lakh for securing the closure of a complaint against him in the office of DG (Vigilance), Punjab.

"Further, it was alleged that both the accused were acting as intermediaries for senior Vigilance officials including the Reader to DGP Vigilance, Punjab and were using their influence to assure the complainant that his matter could be settled. OP Rana, the reader to DG Vigilance assured him for closure of the complaint once illegal gratification is paid," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

Prima facie, the investigation reveals active involvement of Rana in the conspiracy, she said.

According to the statement, during negotiations, the accused reduced the demand from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 13 lakh along with one Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 mobile phone for Rana.

After getting confirmation about the bribe's exchange, a CBI team raided a place in Chandigarh, where an associate of the accused, Ankit Wadhwa, was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 13 lakh and a mobile phone on their behalf, the spokesperson said.

"The bribe amount and mobile phone were recovered during the trap proceedings," the statement read.

As it happened, Raghav Goyal, Vikas Goyal, and Rana ran away after being alerted by their gunmen stationed there to keep a watch.

"Rana, reader to DGP Vigilance, is still absconding and efforts are being made to arrest him," she said.

Searches at the residential premises of Goyals at Malout and Rana at Chandigarh, led to recovery of Rs 9 lakh in cash and incriminating documents, the spokesperson said.

The CBI investigation exposed an exchange of "sensitive information" relating to pending vigilance matters between Rana and Goyals.

"The wider conspiracy, including possible illegal gratification nexus and the role of other persons, is under investigation. The accused private persons were given police gunmen officially. The role and attachment of Punjab Police gunmen carrying AK-47 rifles with the private accused persons is also being examined," the spokesperson said.

Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar commented on the Vigilance Department's handling of cases involving common citizens, stating that the department has become a "cancer" for the poor people of Punjab. He demanded that central agencies - including the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) - take strict action against the department.

"Corrupt layers of the staunchly honest party are peeling back one after another. Ministers, MLAs, a DIG-and now the name of the State Vigilance Chief has surfaced in a corruption case. The very office established to combat corruption has itself become corrupt! This is extremely grave. An intensive investigation and strict action are required against everyone involved. This @AamAadmiParty has dismantled every institution. Shame on them," Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal posted on X.

