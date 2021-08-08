After Chief Justice's Rebuke, CBI Makes Arrests For Posts Against Judges

The CBI, others "do not help at all" when lower court judges complain, said CJI Ramana (File)

The CBI has arrested five persons for alleged defamatory posts against Andhra Pradesh High Court judges, days after the Chief Justice of India said that the agencies "do not respond" when lower court judges complain about threats.

The complaint by the Andhra court to probe the conspiracy behind the defamatory posts is from two years ago.

Sources told NDTV that the agency registered the case following an order from the Andhra High Court and three persons were arrested then. Now, two more have been arrested, one who returned from Kuwait recently, the source added.

The comments by Chief Justice NV Ramana were made when the top court took up the recent murder of a Jharkhand District Judge.

"The CBI has done nothing. We have expected some change in the CBI's attitude but there is no change. Sorry to say, this is the situation," said the top judge, asking the centre to respond within a week on a pending petition for protecting judges.

When judges complain to the CBI and the Intelligence Bureau on threats, they do not respond, Chief Justice Ramana said.

"Investigating agencies do not help at all and I am making this statement with some sense of responsibility. I am not divulging more. Something has to be done," Chief Justice Ramana added.

Jharkhand District judge Uttam Anand, 49, was killed on July 28 when an auto rammed him while he was on his morning run.

What was first believed to be a hit-and-run turned out to be far more sinister as CCTV footage that emerged online showed the auto going straight for the judge along a deserted stretch of road and knocking him down.

Judge Anand, who had been handling many cases of mafia killings in Dhanbad, had rejected bail requests from two gangsters.