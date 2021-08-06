CBI, Others 'Don't Help At All': Chief Justice On Threats To Judges

District judge Uttam Anand was killed on July 28 when an auto rammed him while he was on his morning run.

The CBI and other investigating agencies "do not respond" when lower court judges complain about threats, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said today as the Supreme Court took up the murder of a Jharkhand district judge.

In sharp remarks on investigating agencies, the Chief Justice said they "do not help at all" when judges complained.

"The CBI has not changed its attitude. When Judges complain to the CBI, Intelligence Bureau on threats, they do not respond. Investigating agencies do not help at all and I am making this statement with some sense of responsibility," Chief Justice Ramana said.

What was first believed to be a hit-and-run turned out to be far more sinister as CCTV footage that emerged online showed the auto going straight for the judge along a deserted stretch of road and hitting him intentionally. The incident took place around 5.30 am and there were no witnesses.

Judge Anand had been handling many cases of mafia killings in Dhanbad and had rejected bail requests from two gangsters. The murder case of Ranjay Singh, a close aide of MLA Sanjeev Singh, was also in his court.

Amid outrage over the killing, the Supreme Court took up the case on its own.

The CBI is also investigating the crime.

Among the aspects being investigated are allegations that the police delayed filing the FIR (First Information Report).

Taking up the case "suo motu" last Friday, the Supreme Court had expressed worry over reports of attacks on judicial officers.

"This Dhanbad case has wider ramifications. We are getting reports that judicial officers are being attacked around the country. We intend to examine this and may seek report from all states," Chief Justice Ramana had said.