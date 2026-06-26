Cash, Diamond, Gold Worth Crores Found At Suspended Hyderabad Official's Home

A suspended tahsildar and joint sub-registrar of Hyderabad's Shamirpet has landed in deeper trouble, with the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) booking her in a disproportionate assets (DA) case after allegedly uncovering assets worth Rs 5.05 crore during searches linked to her and her associates.

Thummakomma Sucharita was earlier arrested in a Rs 30 lakh bribe case and is currently in judicial custody.

As part of the investigation, officials conducted searches at her residence and other places connected to her relatives, benamis and associates.

The searches uncovered 2.17 acres of agricultural land in Siddipet, 3 Hyderabad flats, 2 plots, a Volkswagen, a Hyundai Creta, Rs 1.2 crore worth of gold and diamond jewellery, Rs 12 lakh cash and Rs 38 lakh in bank deposits. Total assets detected: Rs 5.05 crore, but the market value of the said asset may be several times higher.

Officials said Sucharita is accused of acquiring assets "disproportionate to her known sources of income by indulging in corrupt practices and dubious means during her service."

They said further verification is underway to find out whether more assets were acquired in the names of others.

The latest case adds to the mounting allegations against Sucharita, with the ACB now probing both the suspected illegal wealth trail and the earlier bribery case against the suspended revenue officer.