Case Against Samajwadi Party Leader, 5 Others For Casteist Remarks In UP

A case has been filed against 6 for casteist remarks against a person, police said (Representational)

A case has been registered in Pratapgarh against six people, including the district chief of the Samajwadi Party, for allegedly hurling casteist remarks against a person and threatening to kill him, officials said on Sunday.

Circle Officer (CO) of Kunda Arjun Singh said the complaint was lodged at Manikpur police station in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh by Arjun Kumar, alleging that he was injured after being hit by the car of Chhavinath Yadav, the district president of Samajwadi Party, while he was returning to his house on a motorcycle on October 7.

When Mr Arjun showed his resentment, Mr Yadav and his aides hurled casteist remarks and also threatened to kill him, the CO said.

Acting on the complaint of Arjun, police on Saturday registered a case against Yadav and five unidentified people, he said.