UP DElEd 2026 Results Released For Basic Training Certificate Exams

The Examination Regulatory Authority, Prayagraj has announced the Uttar Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education (UP D.El.Ed), with standing for Basic Training Certificate (BTC) 1st and 3rd Semester examination results. Candidates who appeared for the exams late last year can check and download their scorecards from the official website, btcresult.in.
The wait for the UP D.El.Ed Result 2026 is finally over, as the regulatory body has published the results for both the first and third semesters. Thousands of candidates can now review their performance online through the official portal.
Exam Schedule Overview
The semester examinations were conducted in October and November 2025 as per the official schedule. The 1st Semester exams were held from 27th October to 29th October 2025. The 3rd Semester exams took place from 30th October to 1st November 2025.
With the results now declared, students can access their marks online by following the simple steps provided on the website.
How to Download UP D.El.Ed 1st And 3rd Semester Result 2026
Candidates can check their results by follow these steps:
- Go to the official result portal at btcresult.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link titled UP DELED 1st Semester Result 2026 or UP DELED 3rd Semester Result 2026.
- You will be redirected to a login page where you need to enter your Roll Number and Enrollment Number carefully in the required fields.
- Click on the Submit or View Result button.
- Your result will appear on the screen. Check all the details, download the PDF, and take a printout for future reference.