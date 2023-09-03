Case Against MK Stalin's Son Over Sanatana Dharma Remarks

A Supreme Court lawyer on Sunday filed a complaint with Delhi Police against Udhayanidhi Stalin, Sports Minister of the Government of Tamil Nadu and son of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu over a controversial statement on Saturday on 'Santana Dharma'.

Complainant Vineet Jindal, a practising lawyer, has claimed that Udhayanidhi Maran in a speech made a provocative, inflammatory, derogatory, and inciting statement against Sanatan Dharam.

Being a Hindu and Sanatan dharma follower, my religious sentiments are hurt by statements made by Udhayanidhi Stalin called for eradicating Sanatan dharma and further comparing Sanatan with Mosquitoes, dengue, corona, and malaria, stated Complainant Lawyer Vineet Jindal.

The complainant further stated that Udhayanidhi Maran's words show his hatred towards Sanatan Dharma. He is an MLA and Minister in the Karnataka Government taking oath to work as per the constitution of our Country and must respect all the regions but he intentionally made a provocative and defamatory statement for the Sanatan Dharma with the intent to promote enmity between groups on the grounds of religion.

By using words like "eradication of Santana dharma' and comparing Dharma to Mosquitoes, dengue, corona, and malaria and saying that "these things which we cannot oppose, we have to eradicate them. Sanatanam is also like this. Eradication and not opposing Sanatanam has to be our first task" shows his intent of calling and promoting the genocide of Hindu dharma followers, stated the complaint.

Udhayanidhi Stalin by making such a statement has committed offences under sections 153A and B, 295A,298 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code which are cognizable offences and very serious in nature. I, therefore, request you to lodge an FIR against him under the above-said section, added the complainant.

According to the complainant, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Speaking at an event, called for a 'Sanatana Abolition Conference'.

Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "I congratulate the organizers for calling the conference as "eradication of Santana dharma' instead of 'opposing Sanatana Dharma'.

"There are some things that we have to eradicate and we can't merely oppose. Mosquitoes, dengue, corona, and malaria are things that we cannot oppose, we have to eradicate them. Sanatanam is also like this. Eradication and not opposing Sanatanam has to be our first task," Mr Stalin said.

He further said that Sanatana Dharma was opposed to both equality and social justice.

